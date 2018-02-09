Product Announcement: BioClean Spray Comes from Coco-Oil & Corn Syrup, Not Chemicals

Building owners or facility managers of warehouses or office buildings who struggle with removing soil and stains from hard surfaces have a new, environmentally responsible option to check out. Cortec Corporation says its EcoAir BioClean Spray is predominantly derived from coco oil and corn syrup – renewable resources and natural components that are non-toxic, non-hazardous, and biodegradable – rather than chemicals. These biobased components provide wetting, detergency, and self-preserving properties like those found in cosmetics and personal care products such as hand cleaners, shampoos, and baby wipes.

EcoAir BioClean Spray also provides a degree of corrosion protection to carbon steel, the company says.

EcoAir BioClean Spray can be used on soiled surfaces to clean dirt, soil, dust, debris, and mold/mildew stains from wood, metal, plastics, and other hard surfaces. After being left to dry for 30 seconds to 10 minutes (depending on the level of contamination), the surface can be wiped with a clean, damp cloth to remove the debris or stains. No rinsing is required.

The spray is packaged in recyclable spray cans that are powered by compressed air rather than flammable propellants or CFCs, the company says. The cans can be sprayed in any direction, even upside down, allowing for easier use when spraying on hard-to-reach soiled surfaces near corners and floors or in tight spaces.