CamelTrain’s new portable, all-membrane water filtration and purification system was designed as a global water treatment solution that is ideal for disaster relief, gray water purification, medical and missionary programs, and the military, the company says. Ultra- and nanofiltration membranes produce water free of pathogens, heavy metals, color, odor, and flavor – without the need to frequently change filters – and can operate for years without the need to replace parts, the company says.



The filtration process used by CamelTrain relies on a membranes, not disposable bag filters, UV bulbs, or charcoal. It comes in portable and backpack versions, and can be powered by a variety of sources. The rejected material from the CamelTrain captures can be used as irrigation for farms, as it does not use acid or alkaline to clean membranes. It is a 100% organic cleaning solution that is harmless to the environment, plants, and animals, CamelTrain says.

The clean, safe water is produced in less than a minute, according to the company.