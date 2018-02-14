New smart technology from Honeywell brings more user interfaces for building operators and managers to help mitigate operational risk and reduce costs, the company says. The Command and Control Suite release 200 creates a “seamless hub of information pulled from IT networks, building control systems, and outside sources,” which can lead to better incident response and operational decision-making, according to Honeywell.

With EHS top-of-mind for facility managers, the Honeywell solution was created in part to help reduce risk by enabling rapid access to accurate, actionable information and easy-to-follow workflows.

The Command and Control Suite 200 combines intelligent automation, advanced analytics and data visualization with the contemporary user experience of consumer home and mobile electronics, bringing simple, intuitive displays to building operations to enhance facility and security management in an easy-to-understand manner. The latest release brings the holistic integration, map-based visualization and incident workflows of CCS to the control room workstation, desktop PCs and windows tablets, extending the software’s mobile, touch-optimized experience to more devices.

“The value of a building’s data is dependent on how easily the right people can access and understand it. As today’s operations become increasingly data-driven, it’s imperative for organizations to ensure they’re taking steps to make this data accessible and actionable to those who need it in order to do their jobs, such as security personnel, building operators and C-suite executives,” said John Rajchert, president of Building Solutions, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “That’s why we chose to develop more interfaces and software mobility functions with CCS. We’re providing additional ways for key personnel to tap into key building insights so they can keep systems up and running and optimize building operations.”