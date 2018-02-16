Update Direct from Dunkin’: Dollars to Donuts, These Cups Are Cream of the Crop

Reflections from Jen

You may remember from my editor’s note last Friday that I (and a bunch of you) had some important follow-up questions after reading the piece earlier in the week about Dunkin’ Donuts’ decision to transition from foam to double-walled paper cups. I forwarded our questions to the company and they were quick to send back their answers. Read on.

Q: I read that Dunkin’ Donuts has been looking into an alternative for several years. What considerations went into the decision? What options did the company look at and why did it settle on the double-walled paper?

A. Our goal was to identify a more sustainable cup that is equal to or better than the foam cup from a quality, performance and guest experience standpoint. Finding a replacement for our foam cup has been our No. 1 priority issue, but finding the right cup has been a challenge from a supply, cost and guest experience perspective. We tested a recyclable cup made from recyclable polypropylene plastic, which we currently offer in many communities where foam is banned. However, the cup has had mixed results because our guests do not like its lid. We’re excited about this new double-walled paper cup and the fact that we can continue to use our existing lid, which our guests know and love.

Q: In what way is the new paper cup better for the environment than foam?

A. The new paper cup is made of paper, which is a renewable resource and decomposes faster than foam. In addition, its insulating double walls keep coffee hot, which eliminates the need for a sleeve. This year we’ll be switching the lid for our new cup from #6 high impact polystyrene plastic to #5 polypropylene recyclable plastic, and we will also explore the possibility of including post-consumer recycled material in the cup.

Q: Is the paper cup comparable to the foam cup in terms of price? When it came to choosing the paper cup, were there other environmentally responsible choices that could have been made but that maybe were less economically viable?

A. This new cup is more expensive than the foam cup. Our goal was to identify a more sustainable cup that is equal to or better than the foam cup from a quality, performance and guest experience standpoint. We tested numerous cups that met some criteria but not others, including a recyclable cup made from recyclable #5 polypropylene plastic. However, the cup had mixed results and ultimately, the cup did not provide the guest experience we hoped for, namely because our guests didn’t like the cup’s lid. This was a big factor in our decision not to roll out the #5 plastic cup nationwide and keep looking for the right solution for our brand.

Q: Is the new cup recyclable?

A. Like other paper cups with a poly lining, the recyclability of the paper cup will vary significantly by city, state and municipality and is based on the recycling services that are offered, and we encourage consumers to contact their local recycling services for more information. We know that once disposed of, paper cups decompose significantly faster than polystyrene cups in the landfill.

