The market for sustainability management software is expected to grow at 7% CAGR between 2017 and 2023, according to a new study from Market Research Future. Top players in the market include Schneider Electric, IBM, SAP, Verisae, Thinkstep, Urjanet and more. With its ability to enhance a company’s business performance through automated analysis, data management and reporting, sustainability management software is being increasingly adopted by organizations to maintain smooth and efficient functioning of operational activities, according to the report.

Corporations are increasingly becoming aware of the ability of sustainability management software to improve profit margins by ensuring high ROI and reducing operating cost – this awareness is a significant factor driving market growth. Of deployment segment, cloud-based sustainability management software is expected to account for the highest market share. Other segments expected to grow include mobility, big data analytics, and remote connectivity.

North America is one of the leading players in the market owing to major software manufacturers present in the region, followed by Europe. However, Europe is expected to dominate the market in the future, according to the study. The Asia-Pacific region is thefastest growing region in the sustainability management market owing to increased awareness among enterprises of sustainable softwares; additionally, developing IT infrastructure is boosting the market in the region.

According to the report, the major players in the market include:

• Schneider Electric (France)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• CA Technologies (US)

• Verisae, Inc. (US)

• Thinkstep (Germany)

• Urjanet Inc (US)

• Accuvio (Ireland)

• Ecova Inc. (US)

• Figbytes Inc. (Canada)