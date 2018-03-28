AB InBev Announces Ambitious 2025 Sustainability Goals

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) announced this week its 2025 Sustainability Goals in smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging and climate action. The delivery of the goals will have wide-reaching impact that includes connecting thousands of farmers to technologies and skills, ensuring water access and quality in high-stress communities, partnering with suppliers to increase recycling content, and adding renewable electricity capacity to regional grids.

The beverage giant is collaborating with governments, NGO partners, universities and innovators to tackle challenges. It’s 2025 sustainability goals include:

Smart Agriculture: 100% of direct farmers will be skilled, connected and financially-empowered.

100% of direct farmers will be skilled, connected and financially-empowered. Water Stewardship: 100% of communities in high stress areas will have measurably improved water availability and quality.

100% of communities in high stress areas will have measurably improved water availability and quality. Circular Packaging: 100% of products will be in packaging that is returnable or made from majority recycled content.

Climate Action: 100% of purchased electricity will be from renewable sources; and a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions across value chain (science-based



In March 2017, AB InBev joined Re100, a collaborative, global initiative of influential businesses committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity. According to RE100, this move will make AB InBev the largest corporate direct purchaser of renewable electricity in the global consumer goods sector, reducing the company’s operational carbon footprint by 30%. Currently, the company obtains about 7% of its purchased electricity from renewable sources.

Members of RE100 now are creating demand for about 107 TWh of renewable power annually – or about the same amount of electricity as The Netherlands consumes each year.

The 3rd Annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference takes place May 15 – 17, 2018 in Denver. Learn more here.