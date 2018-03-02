German, French, and March: Great News Straight from Environmental Leader

I have some exciting news to share. Also, some bizarre news.

First, we’re thrilled to announce that the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today websites are now published in both German and French! This is particularly exciting to us because, though we have long had a global readership, this is the first time we’ve been able to offer our news and industry insights to readers in languages other than English.

We started with German and French because our search analytics showed us that our sites have high popularity in Germany, France, and French-speaking Canada. To access the respective language-translated sites, click on the flags next to the “Language” tab on the top nav bar.

“Our main goal is to serve our readers and to deliver our content in ways that make the most sense to our audience,” says Tim Hermes, VP & Group Publisher of Business Sector Media. “With the language-translated sites, we’re reaching our readers in a way that makes it more convenient than ever to digest the top industry news and analysis that we offer with each article.”

And stay tuned: as we continue to gain insight into other areas of growth around the world, more language translations will come.

On to the bizarre news: Have you realized that it’s March? If you’re like me, you were shocked when you saw March 1 pop up on the calendar. I’m not sure how that happened and think February may have gone on vacation – maybe January, too – and we went straight from New Year’s to March 1. I love spring, and I love knowing that summer soon follows, but when I think of all the exciting plans we will be implementing here at Business Sector Media this year, and how quickly time is fleeting, then I wish I could add a few hours to every day.

On that note, I’d better move on to the next project. As always, have a great weekend and stay in touch.

