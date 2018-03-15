Major UK Retailers Join Initiative, Agree to Public Disclosure on Sustainability Progress

Major retailers in the UK – including Sainsbury’s, IKEA and ALDI – have agreed to publicly disclose their efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2020, including how they are reducing waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and deforestation. The pledge on disclosure comes as part of a new collective action, Better Retail Better World, which uses the SDGs as a framework for the retail industry to achieve progress toward solving the challenges of building a “more prosperous and sustainable world.” Retailers will also share knowledge and best practices with each other.

The launch of the Better Retail Better World initiative, backed by the British Retail Consortium, follows the announcement of the first industry-led Retail Sector Council last week, which will be chaired by Andrew Griffiths MP – Retail Minister. Griffiths has pointed out that retail is a driving force for the economy; the Council, and the Better Retail Better World initiative, will help boost the industry’s economic health and sustainable growth, he says.

More than 25 retailers have already joined the initiative. In addition to Sainsbury’s, IKEA and ALDI, retailers include: C&J Clark’s, Dixon’s Carphone, House of Fraser, LIDL, Next, WHSmith, ASDA, The Co-op, Fenwick’s, M&S, Ocado, Wilko, Baukjen Group, Debenham’s, Greggs, John Lewis Partnership, Morrison’s, Boots, DFS, the House of Bruar, Kingfisher, Musgrave Group, and Signet.

The British Retail Consortium is encouraging more retailers to get on board.

