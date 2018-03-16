Meet Sarah Roberts, Publisher – Business Sector Media

Business Sector Media would like to congratulate Sarah Roberts, formerly associate publisher, who has been named Publisher of Business Sector Media and its publications, Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today. Sarah brings 20 years of media sales and buying experience to her role, having worked for such big name media firms as Univision, Clear Channel, and Zenith Optimedia. We’re lucky to have her – not just for her business expertise but because she’s a ton of fun, to boot. Below, you’ll find a short Q&A with Sarah, with her thoughts on her work, her upcoming trip to the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON), and cooking (hint: think yogurt, kale chips and biscotti…).

But First: Quick Kudos from Our Group Publisher

Sarah has a proven track-record of helping her clients build their brands while taking their sales to the next level. She is adept at managing all phases of a marketing plan from providing visionary ideas designed to break through the clutter to outstanding client communication and maintenance throughout the life of a campaign.

“Sarah has been our main business driver for several years, and her knowledge of the market and our brand goes well beyond what it takes to make our brands the leading publications they are,” says Tim Hermes, VP & Group Publisher for Business Sector Media. “Sarah is a supremely capable executive, can properly ‘read’ any situation, and makes fast decisions, which of course is critical in a deadline-based business.”

He adds: “I can’t wait to print those new business cards for her.”

And Straight from the Source: Q&A with Sarah Roberts

Q: What have you enjoyed about helping Business Sector Media grow and succeed?

A: Since I started with Business Sector Media back in 2014, we completed a major site redesign of both EL & EMT, launched our annual ELEMCON event in 2016, and have implemented many new thought leadership and lead generation programs on the sales side to help better connect our clients and sponsors with our readers and conference attendees.

All of these have contributed to a major growth spurt for us here, and as Publisher I am looking forward to leading the charge in continuing this growth launching additional new products and services for our clients throughout 2018 and in coming years. This begins with our EL & EMT Persons of the Year who will be honored for the first time at ELEMCON 2018 in May – our new program honoring one Environmental and one Energy executive who have risen to the very top of our list for their dedication and contributions to their respective fields over the last year. Stay tuned for more details to come on this program and many others in 2018 and beyond!

Q: The ELEMCON conference is just weeks away. Are you looking forward to it? What is most exciting to you?

A. I am super excited to get back to Denver again this year for ELEMCON 2018 – it is such a great place to learn the latest trends in our space over the last year and get ideas to take back and implement in the office. Plus, getting to connect with attendees and clients in a more personal, relaxed setting is key to adding that human element back in to what is all too often these days an email and phone-only back and forth so much of the time. These personal connections are key to understanding what’s happening in the real world and how we can grow positively to help meet industry needs and expectations.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

A. In my “spare” time, which isn’t much since I’m basically a soccer-, ballet- and music-lesson-toting mom to three beautiful kids, I love to play in the kitchen and learn how to make new and older traditional foods. These are things that have been lost to our generation pretty much, and it makes me sad. My colleagues don’t even know this about me, I don’t think – this year so far I’ve been making different types of yogurt, beef jerky, kale chips and beet kvass, not to mention numerous batches of almond flour biscotti for the kids. Oh, and one batch of Mysost cheese, which is a sweet whey cheese made from leftover whey in the yogurt processing. I don’t like to waste anything in the kitchen, so I look for ways to make sure I’m using up any by-products from my experimentation which leads me to googling things like “whey cheese.”

Want to meet Sarah Roberts in person? She’s looking forward to meeting as many readers, advertisers and sponsors in person as she can in the three short days of ELEMCON (follow us for updates on Twitter #ELEMCON18). Register for ELEMCON here.

