Product Announcement: Water Reuse Treatments from IDE Tech

New water treatment technologies will be piloted at two new wastewater reuse demo facilities in California, a state which has been severely impacted by drought and is fighting a shortage of groundwater. IDE Technologies hopes its reverse osmosis (RO) process for wastewater reuse and its proprietary recycled water process, Ecological Reuse (Eco-Reuse) will help the state begin to overcome its water shortage challenges.

The RO process will be used at the Regional Recycled Water Advanced Purification Center Demo Facility in Carson. The process uses membrane bioreactors (MBR) as a pretreatment to the RO to remove tiny particles, biodegradable pollutants and nitrogen compounds. The RO system will then be used to remove suspended and dissolved components, such as bacteria, viruses, pharmaceuticals and salts, eliminating more than 99% of all impurities.

The company calls its RO process an “economical, green water treatment solution,” and says it is appropriate for municipal and industrial use.

For the Central Coast Blue Advanced Water Purification Demo Facility in Pismo Beach, IDE will demonstrate “an energy-efficient solution with reduced chemical consumption to produce purified water.” The facility will allow IDE to demonstrate and test its proprietary recycled water process, Ecological Reuse (Eco-Reuse). IDE’s Eco-Reuse process uses a preventative maintenance approach without the use of chloramine and hence avoids the formation of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) – an organic contaminant suspected as carcinogenic, the company says.

IDE says facilities like these are a crucial step in California realizing the immense benefits of wastewater reuse, and hopes to see large-scale implementation in the future.

