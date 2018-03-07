Ramblers Way Boosts Fashion Industry’s Responsible Offerings with Cradle to Cradle Clothing Line



Textile manufacturer Ramblers Way is forging a unique path to proving its commitment to a “circular path from the earth to the earth,” including inviting visitors to its Portland, Maine, store to meet a team of actual stitchers that produces its clothes in-store every day. The company announced today the availability of what it claims is the first ever Cradle to Cradle Certified organic wool clothing line in the world. Ramblers Way offers 16 styles that are certified at the Silver level – 10 for women and six for men – using the company’s organic wool jersey and low-impact colors.

The independent certification guides designers and manufacturers through an in-depth evaluation of each product component and each stage of the supply chain in five environmental and social areas: material health, material reutilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness.

Tom Chappell, founder and CEO of Ramblers Way, says the certification is important to the company in part because, by continuing to improve and innovate, the company appeals to the “lifestyle needs of conscious consumers.”

The certification applies to all Ramblers Way clothing that is also certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which is a similarly rigorous, and complementary, system. GOTS uses independent bodies to verify compliance with internationally recognized organic textile standards at each step of the supply chain, from the moment wool is purchased to when it becomes a garment at one of the company’s production facilities.

“Cradle to Cradle offers three key business benefits to Ramblers Way, Nick Armentrout, supply chain director at Ramblers Way told Environmental Leader. “One, it’s an independent third party verification that what Ramblers Way set out to do – build a clothing company that produces a premium quality product without jeopardizing people and planet – is possible. It is truly possible to innovate in harmony with nature. Two, it supports the business case that you can do well by doing good, which is an idea that was originated by Tom Chappell in the 70’s when he started Tom’s of Maine. We’re proving it’s even more valid than ever: Ramblers Way is using values to create value. And, third, Cradle to Cradle is a bottom line decision. Our consumers are interested in high quality, sustainable fashion. Our certified organic wool clothing offers superior softness, while aligning with our social and environmental values.”

Cradle-to-Cradle Clothing Catches On

In the fashion industry, the idea of a cradle-to-cradle or circular business model is a hot topic in recent days. For example, last month the Dutch denim-maker G-Star Raw detailed numerous changes within its supply chain to produce what the company calls the most sustainable denim ever. To help push the industry forward, they also made the information open-source through Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute’s Fashion Positive Materials Library.

G-Star uses 100% organic cotton, grown from non-genetically modified seeds, and the majority of global production is rain-fed, the company says. It has also worked with Dystar and Artistic Milliners to develop a new indigo technology that uses 70% less chemicals, no salts, and produces no-salt byproduct.

In fact, the apparel industry may have reached a tipping point in sustainable fashion, the Huffington Post wrote last fall. With celebrity influencers joining the conversation, investors pressuring companies to be more sustainable, and awareness of the growing business risks related to not managing supply chains sustainably, corporations are responding en masse.

