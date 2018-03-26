How to Sell Environmental Event Attendance to the Powers That Be



Professional development is a key aspect of growth for employees in any industry – but in the field of environmental and sustainability management, with its constant innovations and technology advancements, continuing to learn and to expand knowledge of best practices is a must. The industry offers a variety of sources of learning, including the rapidly approaching Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON), May 15-17.

You want to go. You also know your company’s budget for professional development may be limited. So how do you sell your registration and travel costs to the powers that be? Consider a simple letter and worksheet that proves your ROI to the powers that be and explains exactly how your attendance will benefit not just you, but the company as a whole.

Sample Letter

Dear [supervisor’s name],

I would like to attend ELEMCON 2018, May 15-17, 2018, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

The conference has evolved to become an industry-defining event for energy and environmental specialists. I will learn what’s going on in the industry and how today’s trends can be incorporated into our practices to advance, not only my professional development, but our entire organization’s efforts in this area. I will also find out what people are doing today to tackle challenges like those we face.

In addition, I will meet new vendor partners and learn about the technologies, products, and solutions they are bringing to market.

My projected costs for attending are [insert total cost from worksheet]. This is inclusive of all costs.

ELEMCON is integral to my professional development. Rather than having to attend multiple events throughout the year, this one will cover everything. I will bring back new ideas, best practices, and solutions that we can implement right away. Additionally, I will develop an overview of what I’ve learned and actionable takeaways for the team, so we can work together to move forward.

I hope you will consider my request and grant me approval to attend.

Thank you for your consideration…

Need a little more fodder? Consider adding any of the following details (examples from the ELEMCON conference):

Conference mission: for example, ELEMCON has a simple mission – to provide attendees with the most content-rich platform to help environmental and energy managers, directors, VPs and C-suite executives increase the efficiencies of their facilities, save cost, and reduce or negate their impact on the environment

Approach: ELEMCON takes a different approach. This isn’t canned presentations from vendors or consultants. You’ll hear from the actual implementers who have seen it, analyzed it, done it, and reaped the benefits of their initiatives. The conference’s on-stage ambassadors are the industry users with the experience to share their best practices.

How you’ll benefit: From superb tracks and workshops to presentations and keynotes, your notebook or smart device will be on overload with the information. You’ll learn about how to improve your efficiencies, increase the performance of all facets of your EHS, sustainability, compliance and energy initiatives, AND meet an elite group of peers from across industries.

Who you’ll meet: The players will be there. The inductees to the 2018 Environmental Leader and Energy Manager 75 will be in attendance as well as past inductees from previous years. The best people to know: the real industry players.

What you’ll do: With a welcome-night party at a local brewery and our big Awards party, you’ll be able to let your hair down too. (This may not be a huge selling point in terms of your supervisor, but every conference should offer a little fun.)

Cost Worksheet

A simple cost worksheet could include:

conference registration

flight

lodging

ground transportation to/from airport

mileage reimbursement

parking

food

miscellaneous

ELEMCON

To download a simple cost worksheet you can use to help sell your argument, visit Prove the ROI.

For general conference information, visit the ELEMCON website.

To register, head straight for the registration page.

Can’t wait to see you there!