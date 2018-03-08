Taiwan Outlaws Straws, Other Single-Use Plastics, in Strictest Policy Ever

By 2030, a ban on single-use plastics such as straws, bags, cups and utensils could be fully rolled out in Taiwan, if the nation’s Environmental Protection Administration has its way.

The ban is expected to roll out in three stages with implementation completed by 2030. The Taiwanese government announced it last month.

If the ban rolls out as expected, it would be one of the most stringent policies against single-use plastics in the world, Plastics News reports.

Beginning next year, plastic straws will be disallowed for in-store use at food and beverage stores, and totally banned by 2030. Plastic bags, utensils and beverage cups will follow. The slow implementation process was chosen to allow industry and the public to adjust.

While environmental groups laud the move, industry is not as enthusiastic. The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association’s deputy secretary pointed out that the industry now has an opportunity to improve technology and produce more sustainable products, but acknowledged that, at the beginning, there “will be some adjustment.”

But the COO of biodegradable plastics producer Minima Technology Co. said the new regulations could put the biodegradable plastics industry at risk. He pointed out that the company’s products are specifically designed for single-use products, and that they are compostable, indicating that the new bans ignore biodegradable products, which are a practical solution to waste.

Taiwan’s EPA also unveiled a plan to remove such plastics waste from oceans. The plan includes boosting partnerships in the region, using as many as 5,000 ships to trawl for waste, and raising public awareness through education and outreach campaigns, Taiwan Today writes.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)