What’s Your Watershed? Interactive Map Offers Breakdown

The US uses 355 billion gallons of water per day, with thermoelectric power plants and irrigation being the biggest water guzzlers. Growing crops and maintaining landscapes across the country uses more than 117 billion gallons per year, and California, Texas and Idaho are the states that consume the largest amounts of water, according to Clark, an environmental products and services company. Clark has developed interactive maps that offers a state-by-state breakdown of water sources in the US.

Clark also includes a breakdown of water use: Thermoelectric power accounts for 45% of water used in the US, followed by irrigation, at 33%, according to Clark. Public supply accounts for 12%, industrial 4%, and aquaculture 3%. Mining, livestock and domestic use all account for 1% of water consumption.

The Clark map shows 18 of the largest surface watershed regions in the US. Another map reveals groundwater sources.

With water management a key element of concern as companies face climate change risk, the market for smart water management systems is predicted to soar, with a CAGR of 20.5% between now and 2026, according to a report released last fall from ReportLinker. And a report from UNESCO showed that the market for industrial water treatment technologies geared to managing wastewater is expected to grow 50% by 2020 as water resources become increasingly strained.

