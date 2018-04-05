EPA Requests Water Infrastructure Projects for $63M in New Loans

Increased EPA loans are available for water infrastructure projects thanks to new legislation that boosted funding for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA). The program could provide as much as $5.5 billion in loans for new investments to repair the nation’s water infrastructure, the EPA says.

States, municipalities and private-public partnerships can submit proposed projects which the EPA will evaluate. The agency will then select projects that it intends to fund and invite them to continue to the application process.

The WIFIA program received $63 million in funding in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 23, 2018. This more than doubles the program’s funding from 2017.

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program from the EPA that aims to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental loans for regionally and nationally significant projects.

WIFIA credit assistance can be used for a wide range of projects, including:

drinking water treatment and distribution projects

wastewater conveyance and treatment projects

enhanced energy efficiency projects at drinking water and wastewater facilities

desalination, aquifer recharge, alternative water supply, and water recycling project

drought prevention, reduction, or mitigation projects.

Letters of interest will be accepted through July 6, 2018.

Photo: aging infrastructure in Utah County, Utah, Flickr Creative Commons, arbyreed