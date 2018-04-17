EHSQ Software Provider Cority Enhances Arcadis Offerings for the Built Environment

Environmental management software company Cority announced it will be working in partnership with Arcadis, a global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, to help Arcadis clients manage their environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) programs.

Companies in highly regulated industries can operate more successfully in their highly competitive fields when they use software solutions like Cority to address their enterprise EHSQ challenges, says Vijay Gudivaka, senior VP and global director of Information Driven Performance for Arcadis.

Cority clients will benefit from Arcadis’s expertise to further improve operational efficiency while using “improved EHSQ performance as a competitive advantage,” says Mark Wallace, Cority president and CEO.

Arcadis and Cority will work in partnership with a diverse range of clients across multiple industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and beverage, telecom, consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing and technology, metals and mining, construction and oil and gas.

EHS leaders looking to kick-start their program performance will increasingly focus on streamlining and standardizing procedures, Cority found in a study published in January.

Sharing EHS data across the enterprise and using predictive analysis is also becoming increasingly important to EHS programs, Cority says.

“Industries like oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, etc., used to be the primary customers for investing in EHS information management systems,” Connie Prostko-Bell, associate VP at Arcadis told Environmental Leader. “But now we are seeing interest from other sectors such as manufacturing, technology or food and beverage. Clients are also increasingly interested in quality management solutions, along with risk management, organizational change management and operational excellence initiatives. Overall, we are seeing growth and Cority will be an important partner for delivering solutions.”