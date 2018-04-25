Drawing Closer to 100% Water Restoration: Intel’s Todd Brady

Todd Brady, director of global public affairs and sustainability for Intel Corporation, leads corporate-wide initiatives such as the company’s 100% water restoration goals.

To achieve as much efficiency as possible, the corporation has sustainability goals that run the gamut from reductions in greenhouse gases, water use, and energy to recycling, constructing green buildings, and making supply chain improvements, says Todd Brady, Intel’s global public affairs and sustainability director.

“We’ve been working on this for 20-plus years and did the easy stuff a long time ago,” he told Environmental Leader last fall. As the company continues growing, figuring out how to become more efficient becomes increasingly challenging, he said.

But despite the challenges, Intel continues to make progress. In conjunction with Earth Day, Intel sent us an update, announcing that its current water restoration projects will, upon completion, move the company 31% closer to goal of restoring 100% of its water use by 2025. Over the last 20 years, the company has returned about 80% of its water use back to local watersheds. The new projects are helping Intel reach the goal by restoring water in quantities equivalent to the water it consumes.

These include watershed and river basin restoration and management projects in Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and California. Intel’s huge water recycling plant, now under construction in Hillsboro, Oregon, for example, is a key step toward meeting the company’s long-term water reduction and recycling goals, the company says. When the three-year Hillsboro project is complete, the facility will be able to recycle about 1 billion gallons of water every year. The plant will be Intel’s biggest water recycling facility in the world.

Additionally, Brady directs Intel’s global initiatives to make Intel “smart and green” by leading other corporate-wide sustainability programs such as climate and energy conservation. The company says its more than 2,000 energy conservation projects have saved 3 billion kWh of energy since 2012, and that it purchases more than 4 billion KWH of green energy per year.

Brady’s global corporate sustainability direction covers the company’s major manufacturing and office locations around the globe. During his 20+ years at Intel, Brady has represented the company publicly in numerous forums and led industry-wide initiatives in many national and international committees. He has authored more than 20 papers in scientific journals and conference proceedings on a variety of sustainability topics. In 2009, he was named by Scientific American as one of ten outstanding leaders involved in research, business or policy pursuits that have advanced science and technology. Brady holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Brigham Young University and an MS in Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.