New Operating Practices Sprout Significant Savings for Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

More than 80 Sprouts Farmers Market stores are saving an average of $76,000 per store via new sustainable operating practices, including using data to track metrics on waste, water, and energy, and then taking steps to save resources.

Eighty-four Sprouts Farmers Market grocery stores in Texas, Colorado, Utah and Arizona are working with Manomet, a company that provides an online system that provides a store-by-store analysis of waste practices, storm water, lighting practices, energy, HVAC and refrigeration, GHG emissions, chemical management, sustainable products, administrative practices and employee engagement, and more. By working with Manomet, Sprouts says it has a framework for systemizing its sustainability practices at each store.

To make the grocery sector more sustainable Manomet developed a grocery sustainability system. The Manomet Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC) is an environmental certification program designed to help grocery store leaders reduce their environmental footprint through continuous improvement and employee engagement.

Sprouts received Manomet’s GSC for 84 stores, the “latest sustainability milestone for Sprouts, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country,” the company says.

Manomet says more than 700 grocery stores are already enrolled in the GSC, making it the leading grocery sustainability program in the US.

As a result of their sustainable operating practices, Sprouts says the 84 Sprouts Farmers Market stores enrolled in the GSC are annually saving:

More than $6 million, an average of $76,000 per store;

More than 5,700 tons of food waste from going to landfills;

More than 23,157,000 million gallons of water from being used;

More than 75,200 metric tons of greenhouse gases from being released.

Using the GSC program, a retailer with 12 stores can expect to save about $18,000 in water reduction, more than $200,000 in electricity reduction, and over $120,000 in natural gas/propane reduction annually, according to Manomet.