Smithfield Develops Commercial-Grade Fertilizer from Hog Farm Waste

Smithfield Foods and Anuvia Plant Nutrients formed a new partnership to develop commercial-grade fertilizer from manure treatment systems at Smithfield’s hog farms. Reusing organic matter this way reduces greenhouse gas emissions and has a smaller environmental footprint, according to the companies.

The project will reuse organic matter in hog manure to create fertilizer that is higher in nutrient concentration than the original organic materials, according to the companies. Headquartered in Zellwood, Florida, Anuvia has a patented manufacturing process that produces enhanced-efficiency fertilizer products for the turf and agricultural industries.

Anuvia’s seven-step processing system uses organic materials that would otherwise be discarded as waste. The company says their TRX Technology results in high-efficiency plant nutrient products made up of dry, homogenous granules. “Farmers are able to better manage nutrient ratios while using less fertilizer by applying precisely the amount they need for optimal plant growth,” Anuvia says.

For the project with Smithfield, Anuvia will utilize remnant solids that accumulate over time at the bottom of the anaerobic lagoons, which are basins designed and certified to treat and store manure on the company’s hog farms. From there, Anuvia plans to manufacture and sell the resulting commercial-grade fertilizer products to American farmers.

Smithfield, the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, says that company-owned and contract hog farms in North Carolina are going to participate in the project. Smithfield will collect and de-water the waste solids for Anuvia to pick up and transport to their processing plant.

The new project is part of Smithfield Renewables, an environmental initiative launched last October to accelerate the company’s carbon reduction and renewable energy efforts.

“We are aggressively pursuing opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint while creating value,” said Kraig Westerbeek, senior director of Smithfield Renewables. “Along with projects that transform biogas into renewable natural gas, this is another example of how we are tackling this goal on our hog farms.”

