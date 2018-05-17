Announcing the Winners of the EL Product & Project of the Year Awards

Environmental Leader is honored to announce the winners of the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards. The Award winners were celebrated at a gala awards party during the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference in Denver. The Judges’ Choice winners were announced at the same time.

“Judges say the caliber of entries was higher than ever this year,” says Tim Hermes, group publisher of Business Sector Media. “The winning products have been proven to help customers improve environmental management and boost the bottom line, while the winning projects are inspirational and show what innovative thinking can do for any company, large or small. We were honored to celebrate them at the gala and to have them walk the red carpet to accept their awards. And,” he adds, “it was a great party.”

You can peruse write-ups of the winners – and the glowing judge comments – on the Environmental Leader Hall of Fame, or download the report here. Below are the winners: help us congratulate the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, and all Product of the Year and Project of the Year winners.

Judges’ Choice/Product

*Aeroseal LLC

Product of the Year Awards

Adec Innovations

Airthinx

AkzoNobel

Banyan Water

Bloomberg Environment

Call2Recycle

Carel Industries

Ecometrica

Enablon

Energy Management Collaborative

Enhesa

Gensuite

Greenstone

Intelex Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Lucid

Owens Corning

Procter & Gamble

Schneider Electric

Superior Essex

Terrapure

Thinkstep Compliance

Urjanet

Wastebits

Judges’ Choice/Projects

*Samsung Electronics America

Project of the Year Awards

Arbor Day Foundation

EcoEnergy Insights

Lockheed Martin

Marriott International

ProcessMAP

SBM Management

Schneider Electric

VelocityEHS

