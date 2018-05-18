AEG and the LA Kings Deploy Water- and Energy-Saving Ice Technology

Global sports and entertainment company AEG and its National Hockey League franchise the LA Kings are working with BluEco Technology Group on deploying efficient ice technology at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Called BluEco Liquid Crystalline Turbex (LCT), the proprietary technology is a molecular level environmental airflow management system that produces pure water while cleaning indoor air and reducing energy costs for arena and facility operators and owners, the partners say.

“The formulated ice has fewer impurities and a clearer, harder, more dense surface,” AEG, the LA Kings, and BluEco said. “Additionally, the technology eliminates an arena’s reliance on the municipal water systems to create and maintain its ice sheet.” The standalone plug-and-play system doesn’t require integration with ducting or the replacement of existing systems, according to BluEco.

The system was piloted in Los Angeles at AEG’s Staples Center during the LA Kings’ recent season. As a result of that pilot, Staples Center saved hundreds of thousands of gallons of water over the course of the season and lowered its carbon footprint, the partners reported.

“By strategically and efficiently managing indoor air-flow, we no longer need to run air-conditioning at low temperatures to maintain quality ice, thereby delivering fans a better arena experience,” LA Kings COO Kelly Cheeseman said. “The BluEco LCT system is not only cheaper to run but makes our existing HVAC system more efficient and less energy consuming.”

Although the BluEco LCT System was developed for creating ice sheets in hockey venues, the partners say that there are broader applications of the technology large indoor public facilities that need energy-efficient water production such as data centers, warehouses, laboratories, cold storage facilities, and golf courses.

Getting It Done: Mentioned in This Article…

AEG

LA Kings

BluEco Technology Group