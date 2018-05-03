Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 800 Hydrogen-Electric Powered Semi-Trucks

Anheuser-Busch has placed an order for as many as 800 hydrogen-electric powered semi-trucks, with plans to integrate them into its dedicated fleet beginning in 2020. The zero-emission trucks, from Nikola Motor Company, will be able to travel between 500 and 1,200 miles and be refilled within 20 minutes, reducing idle time, the company says. The trucks, once fully integrated into the company’s fleet, will lead to reduced carbon emissions from logistics by more than 18%.

Anheuser–Busch aims to convert its entire long-haul dedicated fleet to renewable powered trucks by 2025. Nikola’s cutting-edge technology will enable the brewer to achieve this milestone across its long-haul loads; the brewer says the new fleet will also help to improve road safety through the trucks’ advanced surround viewing system.

Nikola Motor Company CEO Trevor Milton says the company has nearly $9 billion in pre-order reservations for its trucks; the company plans to have more than 700 hydrogen stations across the US and Canada by 2028.

The fleet overhaul will contribute to Anheuser–Busch’s 2025 Sustainability Goals, which include reducing CO 2 emissions by 25% across its value chain.

In 2006, the brewer joined the EPA’s SmartWay Transport program, designed to help companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring and benchmarking freight transportation efficiency.