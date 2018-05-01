Environmental Leader Announces the 2018 EL 75 – Check Out the List!

Environmental Leader is thrilled to announce the Honorees that have made the EL 75, our annual “people behind the achievements” recognition program. The EL 75 recognizes those industry “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environmental management.

We offer our congratulations and a heartfelt thanks to the 2018 Honorees for their hard work in advancing the field of environmental and sustainability management.

You can join us in congratulating the Honorees in person at the closing luncheon of the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference in Denver on May 17. The luncheon, sponsored by Sparkfund, is our chance to meet and celebrate the EL 75.

While every single EL 75 Honoree is worthy of serious recognition, sometimes an individual’s accomplishments in a given year are particularly noteworthy. With that in mind, we’ve added a “Person of the Year” honor to the EL 75 program. One of the EL 75 Honorees will be chosen as having shined particularly brightly in the energy management space this past year.

This is the first time we have chosen to honor a single individual, and nobody, including the Person of the Year, will know who is receiving that honor until the actual announcement is made during the Honoree luncheon.

So join us at the celebratory lunch where we will meet the EL 75 Honorees (maybe you’re one of them!) and hear the naming of the Person of the Year. Of course, we’ll also share excellent food and drink, great conversations, and some laughs.