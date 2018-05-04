Fourth EPA Official Departs Pruitt’s Administration

Two more officials of the EPA have announced their departures, bringing the total this week to four. Liz Bowman, the agency’s top public affairs official, was the third to leave the agency this week, followed by John Konkus, the agency’s deputy associate administrator for public affairs. The two followed the resignations of Pasquale Perrotta, head of EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s security detail, and Albert Kelly, who headed up the agency’s superfund cleanup program, Bloomberg reports. Perrotta and Kelly were under scrutiny in regards to a number of formal investigations into Pruitt’s questionable travel, spending and management practices.

While Bowman said that she is “extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the Trump Administration and Administrator Pruitt,” an EPA source told CNN that Bowman had grown tired of fighting against anti-Pruitt stories and was beginning to distance herself from him in recent weeks.

Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, told Bloomberg that Konkus’ departure shows that “Scott Pruitt’s toxicity has infected the upper echelons of EPA leadership, and the process of cleaning this mess must begin with Pruitt’s dismissal.”