Hook, Line and Responsibility: Red Lobster Increases its Sustainable Seafood Practices with New Partnership

Red Lobster, the world’s largest seafood restaurant company, recently announced a partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program to help make better seafood choices for healthier oceans, now and for future generations. This partnership builds upon Red Lobster’s existing Seafood with Standards commitment to serve only traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced seafood.

“Because of our size and scale, we can use our influence to drive positive change in the industry and lead the way in sustainable and responsible seafood sourcing,” said Kim Lopdrup, CEO, Red Lobster. “Red Lobster is committed to taking a leadership position in conserving and protecting every kind of seafood we source. Our partnership with Seafood Watch is the natural next step in keeping our commitments and driving continuous improvement within our seafood supply chain.”

Red Lobster announced its Seafood with Standards commitment in January 2018 as part of its 50th Anniversary celebration. This commitment supports best fishing and farming practices and eco-certifications in seafood sourcing around the world. Red Lobster works closely with its suppliers who provide detailed sourcing information that empowers the brand to make informed purchasing decisions. The partnership with Seafood Watch builds upon Red Lobster’s Seafood with Standards platform and strengthens its sustainability commitment. Red Lobster will utilize the program’s scientific data and educational tools to help further inform and guide its seafood sourcing decisions as well as educate guests and team members about seafood choices.

As a global leader in the sustainable seafood movement, Seafood Watch science is referenced by more than 1,000 businesses at 150,000 locations worldwide to help inform purchasing decisions. Red Lobster joins current Seafood Watch partners who are actively working to help shift the market toward environmentally responsible fisheries and aquaculture operations.

Red Lobster says it has been committed to seafood sustainability since opening in 1968.