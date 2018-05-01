Niagara Bottling Joins The Recycling Partnership to Help Decrease Landfill Waste

Niagara Bottling has announced it will join The Recycling Partnership to help transform recycling in states, cities and communities across the country. By supporting The Recycling Partnership’s recycling solutions, Niagara Bottling, along with 38 other companies, brands and organizations, including Coca-Cola, Target, Pepsi, P&G, Heineken, ExxonMobil and Amazon, is helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease landfill waste and create stronger communities.

Niagara Bottling, a family owned and operated-business, is one of the largest consumers of recycled PET (rPET) in North America. The company has also reduced the amount of PET in its Eco-Air Bottle by more than 50% in the past 10 years.

“Becoming a part of The Recycling Partnership is a clear and powerful way for us to expand our waste reduction efforts and make a positive impact on our communities, and the environment by contributing to the cost and effort necessary to make curbside recycling a reality in every community in the United States,” said Niagara Bottling executive vice president Brian Hess.

In four years, The Partnership has leveraged $29 million in infrastructure, diverting a total of 115 million pounds of recyclables from landfills, avoiding 164,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas and saving 2.0 trillion BTUs. Each year, The Recycling Partnership diverts more than 50 million pounds of recyclables from landfill.

In April, ExxonMobile made headlines when the company announced it had joined The Recycling Partnership. And in March, the partnership announced results of pilot programs in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver.

