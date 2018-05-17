The Environmental Leader Person of the Year Is…

For the first time, Environmental Leader named a Person of the Year chosen from nominations for the EL 75. At the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference in Denver, Business Sector Media’s Tim Hermes and sponsor Sparkfund CMO Angela Ferrante announced that Mona Benisi, VP of sustainability at Simon Property Group, received the recognition.

Benisi works cross-functionally at Simon Property Group to understand challenges and opportunities, create strategies and initiatives, and reduce the environmental impacts, yielding cost savings, Ferrante said. She is also responsible for crafting the sustainability vision for Simon Property Group, the largest US real estate retail developer, with over 241 million square feet in North America and Asia.

“Mona has been instrumental in setting Simon’s sustainability targets, including efficiency and GHG reduction targets and a slew of other accomplishments that are deserving of our recognition,” Ferrante said.

In receiving the recognition, Benisi said she was pleased and honored. “I want to give my enormous salute to all you 75 EL honorees. I know a lot of you. We work closely together and I can attest to all the great contributions you make to the field of sustainability and the impact that you make every day in your jobs.” She added that she looks forward to working with everyone and making change, one step at a time.

Stay tuned for more updates from #ELEMCON18.