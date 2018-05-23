Smithfield Foods Announces $85K Sponsorship of ‘Envirothon’

Smithfield Foods, a meat processing company, recently issued the final installment of its 2017 Sustainability Report with the release of its “Helping Communities” and “People” sections. The Helping Communities section focuses on Smithfield’s 2017 charitable giving within the communities where its employees live and work. The People section features new programs rolled out in 2017 that focus on keeping employees safe and engaged, and highlights employee talent development and educational opportunities.

“At Smithfield, it is our responsibility to be a good neighbor and do our part to help strengthen the communities we call home,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We bring our social purpose to life through the Smithfield Foundation, a nonprofit organization that acts as the philanthropic wing of our company, and the community outreach efforts of our people, and we are proud of our collective impact.”

In 2017, Smithfield’s charitable giving donations totaled $27.4 million in support of hunger relief, education, veterans, and other causes that align with the company’s industry-leading sustainability program.

Helping Communities:

Donated 21.1 million servings of protein to food banks and hunger relief organizations across America through Helping Hungry Homes ® , Smithfield’s initiative that works to alleviate hunger and raise awareness of food insecurity.

, Smithfield’s initiative that works to alleviate hunger and raise awareness of food insecurity. Donated more than $3 million to veteran-related causes, including supporting the Warrior Canine Connection’s Puppy Enrichment Center where future service dogs begin their training; the Virginia Veteran Services Foundation to support state programs for homeless veterans; and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank mobile pantry that provides meals to more than 200 veteran families each month.

Provided millions in support of education in a variety of ways, including donating $3 million for multifaceted educational programs to public schools near the company’s headquarters, and funding $165,000 in scholarships for students in Virginia and North Carolina.

Contributed $85,000 as a sponsor of the National Conservation Foundation’s Envirothon project (NCF-Envirothon), an annual academic challenge that engages 50,000 high school students in real-world environmental problem solving. In addition, all Smithfield farms and facilities participated in the program through volunteering or donations to local teams.

The People section of the report provides information about Smithfield’s ongoing efforts to enhance workplace safety, employee training and engagement, and health and wellness activities.

People:

Launched the Smithfield Injury Prevention System (SIPS), driving further improvements to the company’s worker safety program, and aligning with the International Standards Organization (ISO) 45001 standards, the international management system created specifically for safety and health.

Decreased Total Incident Frequency Rate (TIFR) by nearly eight percent from 2016; Smithfield’s TIFR has consistently been below the industry average since 2006.

Received national worker safety awards for more than 30 facilities.

Provided $849,000 in tuition assistance to employees pursuing higher education.

Awarded $660,000 in Smithfield Foundation scholarships to 144 employees’ children and grandchildren of employees.

Created a new Military Fellowship Program, an 18-month rotational leadership development program for high-caliber, recently transitioned military leaders.

Rolled out Operation 4000!, an initiative to employ 4,000 veterans by 2020, as well as Smithfield Salutes, a veterans-focused Employee Resource Group, to ease the transition of veterans into the company and provide support resources for existing employees with prior military service.

Smithfield made headlines recently when the company announced it would form a partnership with Anuvia Plant Nutrients to develop commercial-grade fertilizer from manure treatment systems at Smithfield’s hog farms. Reusing organic matter this way reduces greenhouse gas emissions and has a smaller environmental footprint, according to the companies.

The project will reuse organic matter in hog manure to create fertilizer that is higher in nutrient concentration than the original organic materials, according to the companies. Headquartered in Zellwood, Florida, Anuvia has a patented manufacturing process that produces enhanced-efficiency fertilizer products for the turf and agricultural industries.