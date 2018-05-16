Teaser: EL’s Judges’ Choice Award Winners Are…

Tonight – Wednesday, May 16 – Environmental Leader will announce the 2018 Environmental Leader Product & Project Award winners. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala during the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference being held this week in Denver. The Judges’ Choice winners in both the Product and Project categories will also be announced.

Entrants were aiming for a high bar when they submitted their products and projects to the EL Awards. Our judges have strict guidelines in terms of scoring, based on a product or project’s impact on the industry. These expert practitioners are aware of the trust being shown by those who submit, and return that trust by giving each entry significant time and thoughtful evaluation.

Stay tuned for the Breaking News announcement coming to your inbox around 8:30 mountain time tonight for your opportunity to browse the products and projects in the industry that the expert judges want you to know about.