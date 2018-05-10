Product Announcement: Trucost SDG Evaluation Tool

Trucost, part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, launched the Trucost SDG Evaluation Tool to help companies identify business risks and opportunities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adopted in 2015, the 17 SDGs aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. Each goal has specific targets to be achieved over a 15-year period.

The new evaluation tool provides a quantitative analysis of corporate performance on the SDGs across the value chain from raw material inputs to product use and disposal within the context of a company’s geographic operations, Trucost says.

The main features include:

Scorecard of a company’s overall SDG performance and individual scores for each goal, including positive contributions towards the SDGs as well as negative impacts

Comparison of a company’s performance relative to its sector and competitors

Identification of the most relevant SDGs for a company with prioritized risks and opportunities

A gap assessment showing the company where SDG investments may be optimized

Several companies will be part of the inaugural application of the tool. Trucost says that company practitioners include Aguas Andinas, AMD, ARM, HP, Iberdrola, Ingersoll Rand, Ørsted, Rockwool Group, S&P Global, and Tarkett.

“Over 9,000 companies and investors with more than $4 trillion in assets have pledged their support to the SDGs,” said Libby Bernick, global head of corporate business at Trucost. “Seeking to translate awareness to action, the Trucost SDG Evaluation Tool is designed to provide data-led insights to assess and communicate progress to stakeholders.”

