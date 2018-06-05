APP Initiative Aims to Improve Water Quality on Indonesia’s Islands

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) is hoping to improve water quality and management on Indonesia’s Pari Island by piloting a project that includes water resource technology and water management efforts.

APP will also provide the Pari Island community with water sanitation and hygiene training, and will educate tourists on smarter water usage and waste reduction.

Lessons learned from the pilot Pari Island project on improving water quality and management will be extended to other island communities for adoption and further development, according to APP.

The initiative is a partnership between APP, UNESCO, and the Institute of Sciences (LIPI)

The announcement coincides with this year’s World Environment Day, which is being hosted by India. This year’s theme, Beat Plastic Pollution, is meant to help communities throughout India reduce plastics waste and strive for a waste-free water supply. “Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues. In Indonesia, it is estimated that 1.3 million tonnes of plastic waste ends up in the sea waters,” says APP. “According to the UN Environment Programme, this waste becomes part of the food chain and ends up on many people’s dinner tables.”

APP hopes its efforts will help the country reach its goal of a 70% reduction in its plastic debris by the end of 2025.

According to The World Economic Forum, India accounts for 60% of the amount of plastic waste dumped into the world’s oceans every year, and 45% of India’s plastics produced are single-use products.