The emission monitoring systems market will reach $4.44 billion by 2025, predicts a report from MarketsandMarkets. Valued at $2.18 billion last year, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2018 and 2025.

This report analyzes the emission monitoring systems market by system type, offering, industry, and region. System types are split into continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) and predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS). Offerings cover hardware, software, and services. Industries covered include power plants and combustion, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, mining, marine and shipping.

“Factors that are driving the emission monitoring systems market include stringent legal and environmental regulations, increased awareness about environmental protection, increasing health and safety issues, and growing use of oil and gas and petrochemicals,” according to MarketsandMarkets.

CEMS are expected to lead the emission monitoring systems market between 2018 and 2025, the report says. These systems, which are used in industries where continuous monitoring of emissions is mandatory, consist of gas analyzers, gas sampling systems, temperature, flow, and opacity monitors, and data acquisition systems, the market research firm says.

Hardware is also predicted to lead the market. “The importance of hardware is determined by the type of emission monitoring system,” the firm says. “For instance, CEMS has more dependency on hardware for operations, whereas PEMS is a software-based system and uses hardware components for analyzing pressure, temperature, and other parameters.”

The report anticipates that the oil and gas industry will grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025 in the emission monitoring systems market. Such systems are used in this industry to minimize emissions and measure them continuously as well as gather data required for reporting emissions to government authorities.

Asia-Pacific will likely lead the market during the forecast period. “The growth is attributed to the rapid industrialization in China and India is expected to fuel the emission monitoring systems market in APAC,” MarketsandMarkets said. “The rising concerns related to the air quality in China is also a major factor driving the adoption of emission monitoring systems.”

Major players in this market highlighted in the report include ABB, AMETEK, Emerson, General Electric, Siemens, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, SICK, Teledyne Technologies, and Thermo Fisher.

Earlier last year, MarketsandMarkets predicted that the broader global environmental monitoring market will reach $19.56 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% during 2016 to 2021.