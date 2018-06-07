Industrial Water Treatment Market to Pop as Urbanization in Southeast Asia Soars

A number of factors is driving significant growth of the industrial water treatment market in Southeast Asia (SEA). The market, made up of water and wastewater treatment solutions for industries, along with associated services, is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% between 2017 and 2022, according to a report from Reportbuyer.

Drivers of the market include:

tightening regulations surrounding water use and discharge

volatility and scarcity of water resources across the rapidly urbanizing region

region-wide economic development

the emergence of difficult-to-treat process waters in the industries of Food & Bev and Electrical & Electronics

While growth is expected to be rapid, the industrial water solutions market in SEA is still nascent and highly fragmented at the moment. This situation offers opportunities for key players and “market disrupters” to capitalize on the market.

Top companies include:

Veolia

Suez

Evoqua

Hyflux

Swing

Fuji Enviro

ch2m Hill

Darco

Globally, the market for industrial water treatment equipment will experience a CAGR of 7.34% between 2017 and 2021, according to a recent report from Technavio.