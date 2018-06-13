IPL Plastics Partners with Ideagen to Enhance Health and Safety Reporting

IPL Plastics Ltd, a rigid plastics manufacturer, has partnered with Ideagen to enhance health and safety management across its operations.

The Dublin-based company, which has operations across the United Kingdom, North America and China employing over 2,400 people globally, will implement Ideagen’s Coruson system.

The ‘WorkSafe’ project via Coruson will enhance health and safety reporting across IPL’s business, focussing on incident management including investigations and corrective actions. The aim is to spot potential hazards for staff before and incident or injury occurs.

Conor Wall, Group Head of EHS & Sustainability for IPL, said: “As a production company, we have lots of machines that are producing our products 24/7 and like any manufacturing facility there are hazards out there in the work place that our employees are constantly exposed to. These hazards can range from working at height to working on large machines that can be potentially dangerous.

Wall says the Coruson incident reporting system will help capture any hazards that could potentially cause harm to staff, help the company report them and allow management to act before something happens further down the road.

Ideagen’s Coruson system will be rolled out across the Group to just under 500 employees, as well as IPL’s 30 environment, health and safety and plant managers.

As part of the project, IPL will electronically capture and track injury, illness and general accident forms, including their associated investigations and corrective actions. Near miss and potential incidents – known internally as “See it-Say it” forms – will also be captured in the system.

Conor added: “By moving to a more intelligent platform in the form of Coruson, we can capture data across all of our facilities in an extremely consistent manner, we can use that information and mine through data to spot trends across the Group.

“An example would be in the form of forklift safety. Coruson will allow us to spot trends in terms of speed and collisions across multiple sites. We will know we have a problem before something actually happens and someone gets hurt.”

The Coruson system will also allow IPL’s management to improve lessons learned from potential or actual incidents.

Ideagen’s Coruson software is an enterprise cloud product that provides organizations with control, visibility and real-time reporting of every detail and aspect of safety and operational risk.