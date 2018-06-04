Major Tech Companies Urged to Boost Carbon Disclosure in Time for September Summit

Big tech companies such as Amazon, Netflix and Facebook have been challenged by Governor Jerry Brown and UN Climate Chief Patricia Espinosa to start reporting environmental data by the time of a major conference this September.

A majority (55%) of companies worldwide (by market cap) now report environmental data, according to CDP, yet some of the biggest companies that withhold environmental information such as their greenhouse gas emissions are the tech giants such as Amazon, Alibaba, Facebook and Netflix.

Brown and Espinosa, co-chairs of the Global Climate Action Summit in September, are calling for “at least 300 more companies and cities” to start reporting environmental data by the start of the summit in September.

Brown points out that reporting on carbon pollution keeps brands and governments accountable – announcing climate goals is not enough unless they are backed by bold climate action – which can be spurred by “honestly and fully reporting their emissions,” Governor Brown says.

More than 570 cities with a combined population of 608 million people, 100 states and regions across 88 countries, and 6,300 companies with 55% of global market capitalization have already taken urgent action by measuring and reporting their climate impact through CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

The challenge issued today also calls for universal and standardized reporting by all governments and entities worldwide by 2030 as a clear and achievable goal.

“Disclosure works,” said Lance Pierce, President of CDP North America. “Companies, cities, states and regions who have disclosed via CDP for many years – and even those new to the process – are reaping great benefits from public disclosure, and the world is rewarded with collective data, insights and knowledge. They are forging ahead with climate action because it is both in their and their stakeholders’ best interests to do so. I hope that many more are inspired to embrace today’s universal disclosure challenge in time for the Global Climate Action Summit.”

Brown’s California Leads

State of California, with a goal of cutting carbon pollution 40% below 1990 levels by 2030, has been a leader on carbon disclosure. The state itself recently disclosed its annual 440.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent through the California Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory.

As a member of the Under2 Coalition, California discloses its mitigation and climate goals to CDP alongside more than 100 state and regional governments, a 150% increase in just two years.

Reasons Why

In a recent blog post, CDP outlines some reasons organizations might consider reporting their climate change and sustainability data. These include (but are not limited to):