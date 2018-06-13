Product Announcement: Sustainable Design Concept Addresses Developer Challenges

A new sustainable design concept – developed and patented to address challenges developers face when it comes to building and financing cost-effective apartments – is now available to urban developers from architectural firm Newman Garrison + Partners.

New Block is an architectural design concept that targets two acre urban infill sites. New Block is built entirely in Type V wood-frame construction and provides up to 24,000 square feet of usable open space – 45% of which is park landscape – incorporating a sustainable “live green roof” system.

The licensing structure is designed to give developers the flexibility to either hire a local architect of their choice, or use NG+P’s services.

Developers and landowners of smaller urban infill sites across the nation have faced rising construction and land costs that have halted the forward progression of their projects, NG+P told Environmental Leader. With that in mind, in 2013 the company worked with Irvine, CA-based housing developer, Jamboree Housing and the City of Buena Park’s Redevelopment Agency on a project called Park Landing – the first iteration of New Block. Park Landing has won 10 industry awards for design excellence, including recognition as LEED Gold for homes. After working for years with patent attorneys, the New Block design concept is now available nationwide.

”New Block ultimately offers developers construction plans that address the constraints surrounding the maximization of density, while meeting the open space and sustainability requirements of smaller land sites at an affordable rate,” the company told us.