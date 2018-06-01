Ricoh Australia became the first IT services provider in the country to achieve carbon-neutral status, the imaging and electronics company announced this week.

In order to reach carbon neutrality for Australian business operations, the company collaborated with the not-for-profit organization Enviro-Mark Solutions to develop a greenhouse gas reduction strategy. Ricoh Australia says the strategy covered these key areas:

Electricity consumption: Initiatives such as consolidating Ricoh’s national offices and moving the company headquarters to a more energy-efficient building helped reduce overall power consumption by 26%. Ricoh Australia also introduced a policy allowing staff to work remotely on a more regular basis to lower in-office power consumption.

Freight and fuel usage: The company examined its supply chains and consolidated freight shipments to help reduce fuel usage. Automating the process also improved the speed of toner resupply and reduced inefficiencies caused by replacing toner too soon, the company says. Rico Australia also consolidated deliveries for color devices, lowering freight costs. Additional measures included allocating more resources to the company’s call center and rolling out GPS tracking to reduce distance traveled.

Staff air travel: The company put a new telephone system in place that connects laptops for video conferencing sessions, allowing staff to join in from current locations rather than traveling for meetings.

Waste to landfill: Recycling programs at Ricoh have successfully diverted metric tons of trade waste from landfill, the company reports. They include a parts recycling program where technicians servicing machines in the field either recycle the parts being replaced using collection boxes or bring them to designated recycling receptacles at the Ricoh branch.

“Every aspect of our national operations was put under the microscope so we could understand the sources of all our existing GHG emissions,” said Tori Starkey, general manager of marketing at Ricoh Australia. “Taking such a holistic approach meant we would be well placed to make our subsequent activities as effective as possible.”

Ricoh Australia’s ultimate goal is to reduce the environmental footprint to one eighth of their 2000 level by 2050. In April 2013, they reported achieving a carboNZero certification, becoming the first tech services organization in Australia to do so. This internationally accredited certification required detailed external auditing of their existing greenhouse gas footprint and ongoing emission reduction plans, the company says.

