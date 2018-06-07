Top European Pension Firms Expect Big Returns for SDG-Based Investment Fund

Investors are increasingly demanding more sustainability initiatives and reporting from assets they invest in. The most recent example: ATP, one of Europe’s biggest pension funds, has teamed with five other pension firms to launch the Danish SDG Investment Fund based on the UN’s sustainable development goals.

ATP predicts a 10% to 12% return, according to Bloomberg. The company, which manages about $120 billion in assets, says investing in assets that have clear and ethical environmental standards makes sense despite the fact that the US exited the Paris climate accord. “This is something we believe in,” says ATP’s chief executive officer, Christian Hyldahl.

The Danish SDG Investment Fund will invest in companies in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and parts of Europe, writes the Copenhagen Post. Participating firms also include PKA, PensionDanmark, PFA, JØP/DIP and PenSam.