Denver Sets 80% Carbon Emissions Reduction Goal for 2050

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced an ambitious plan this week for the city to reduce carbon emissions 80% from 2005 levels by the year 2050. The 80×50 Climate Action Plan calls for deep decarbonization in buildings, transportation, and electricity generation.

“Cities generate more than 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions,” the mayor’s office said. “That makes us a key part of the climate solution.”

The plan says Denver is adopting strategies that have proven effective in many other cities. Among the strategies for decarbonizing buildings, Denver plans to:

Adopt the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC)

Participate in IECC code update process to influence the adoption of more aggressive energy codes

Develop an energy performance program, which would require buildings that are less efficient to make

Continue to increase building code to net-zero energy for new buildings and to be significantly more stringent for existing buildings by 2035

Partner with local and national organizations to facilitate group discounts for energy improvements to maximize program uptake and cost savings

For decarbonizing the grid, Denver plans to:

Defend and enhance Colorado’s Renewable Portfolio Standard

Support Xcel Energy’s plans to reduce carbon emissions through the addition of renewable energy projects, energy efficiency and other strategies

Advocate at the Public Utilities Commission for continued large-scale renewable energy investments

Increase the capacity and types of customer choice renewable programs available in Denver

Accelerate smart grid technology through advocacy or programs

Accelerate the adoption of electricity storage systems, including pumped water, battery, compressed air and other innovation technologies

advance projects and policies that reduce carbon emissions from the electricity grid

Strategies for decarbonizing transportation in Denver include:

Advocate that Colorado adopt Clean Car Standards including the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) standard

Advocate for the ability of electric utilities to rate-base charging infrastructure

Advocate for elimination of demand charges for DC fast charging

Expand safe biking and walking infrastructure through direct action by the city or policy

Partner with car share companies to provide access to electric vehicles and make subsidized memberships available to low-income people

Support electric-vehicle workplace charging programs and increase the number of publicly available charging stations

Create building codes to require charging opportunities at multifamily units and workplaces

Provide electric-vehicle charging infrastructure in all city buildings

Support electrification of local and regional delivery trucks and other heavier vehicles

“Cities can and must act on climate change,” the mayor said in introducing the plan. “The tools to solve this generational challenge are available and affordable today.”

The full 80×50 Climate Action Plan is available here.