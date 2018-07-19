Denver Sets 80% Carbon Emissions Reduction Goal for 2050

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced an ambitious plan this week for the city to reduce carbon emissions 80% from 2005 levels by the year 2050. The 80×50 Climate Action Plan calls for deep decarbonization in buildings, transportation, and electricity generation.
“Cities generate more than 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions,” the mayor’s office said. “That makes us a key part of the climate solution.”
The plan says Denver is adopting strategies that have proven effective in many other cities. Among the strategies for decarbonizing buildings, Denver plans to:
- Adopt the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC)
- Participate in IECC code update process to influence the adoption of more aggressive energy codes
- Develop an energy performance program, which would require buildings that are less efficient to make
periodic cost-effective, incremental energy improvements
- Develop a stretch code and incentives for new buildings
- Continue to increase building code to net-zero energy for new buildings and to be significantly more stringent for existing buildings by 2035
- Partner with local and national organizations to facilitate group discounts for energy improvements to maximize program uptake and cost savings
For decarbonizing the grid, Denver plans to:
- Defend and enhance Colorado’s Renewable Portfolio Standard
- Support Xcel Energy’s plans to reduce carbon emissions through the addition of renewable energy projects, energy efficiency and other strategies
- Advocate at the Public Utilities Commission for continued large-scale renewable energy investments
- Increase the capacity and types of customer choice renewable programs available in Denver
- Accelerate smart grid technology through advocacy or programs
- Accelerate the adoption of electricity storage systems, including pumped water, battery, compressed air
and other innovation technologies
- Utilize Xcel Energy and Denver’s Energy Future Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding to
advance projects and policies that reduce carbon emissions from the electricity grid
Strategies for decarbonizing transportation in Denver include:
- Advocate that Colorado adopt Clean Car Standards including the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) standard
- Advocate for the ability of electric utilities to rate-base charging infrastructure
- Advocate for elimination of demand charges for DC fast charging
- Expand safe biking and walking infrastructure through direct action by the city or policy
- Partner with car share companies to provide access to electric vehicles and make subsidized memberships available to low-income people
- Support electric-vehicle workplace charging programs and increase the number of publicly available charging stations
- Create building codes to require charging opportunities at multifamily units and workplaces
- Provide electric-vehicle charging infrastructure in all city buildings
- Support electrification of local and regional delivery trucks and other heavier vehicles
“Cities can and must act on climate change,” the mayor said in introducing the plan. “The tools to solve this generational challenge are available and affordable today.”
The full 80×50 Climate Action Plan is available here.