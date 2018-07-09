EHSQ’s Role in the Age of Operational Excellence and Sustainable Development

EHS has always been a critical component to your company’s success. Now corporate programs for Operational Excellence and Sustainable Development are providing a stage for EHS to shine. Over the last 20 years, companies of all types and sizes have pledged to be more sustainable, which includes reducing their negative environmental and social impacts. This effort has largely been driven by the investment community and non-governmental organizations, especially large institutional investors who have increasingly demanded that publicly traded companies track and share non-financial performance data, such as emissions, water use, and employee demographics, with stakeholders. Some investors have even used shareholder resolutions to force management into disclosing information, like climate change risks and employee diversity. Thanks to the digital age, stakeholders have more resources and information at their disposal to evaluate a company’s operational and sustainable performance and make informed decisions regarding their purchasing choices.

Join Cority’s Ian Cohen as he discusses how properly valuing your EHS teams can help drive your company’s operational and financial performance.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

The growth of sustainable development and the drivers

Key stakeholder viewpoints

The importance of measuring non-financial performance

EHS best practices that deliver positive impacts to the bottom line

Ian Cohen, MS is the Product Marketing Manager responsible for Cority’s Environmental and Safety initiatives. Before taking this role, Ian was Cority’s Environmental Product Manager, where he was responsible for developing Cority’s Environmental Compliance and Data Management Suite. Prior to working with Cority, Ian was an environmental specialist at Florida Power & Light Company, a NextEra Energy, Inc., company, where he led the development, implementation, and management of various environmental management systems and programs. Ian is well versed in the development of enterprise environmental management information systems and is a subject matter expert in corporate sustainability, including program development, annual reporting and stakeholder communications. Ian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master of Science in Environmental Science, both from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.