Environmental Compliance: Managing Programs Across Verticals and Geographies

Environmental laws and regulations are designed to protect human health and the natural resources that we rely on to sustain life, specifically clean air and water. Unfortunately, environmental protection has become increasingly politicized with some groups arguing that governments aren’t doing enough to protect human health and the environment, while others counter that governments are doing too much and stifling economic growth. Changing regulations and differing regulatory regimes across states/provinces and countries only add to the complexity for businesses. Regardless of the political landscape, consumers are demanding that companies do more, which has elevated environmental compliance across businesses of all types and sizes. One mistake can ruin the brand and result in losing the public’s trust to operate.
Ian Cohen, MS is the Product Marketing Manager responsible for Cority’s Environmental and Safety initiatives. Before taking this role, Ian was Cority’s Environmental Product Manager, where he was responsible for developing Cority’s Environmental Compliance and Data Management Suite. Prior to working with Cority, Ian was an environmental specialist at Florida Power & Light Company, a NextEra Energy, Inc., company, where he led the development, implementation, and management of various environmental management systems and programs. Ian is well versed in the development of enterprise environmental management information systems and is a subject matter expert in corporate sustainability, including program development, annual reporting and stakeholder communications.
Ian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master of Science in Environmental Science, both from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Tim Hermes is the Vice President & Group Publisher for Environmental Leader, Energy Manager Today, and the ELEMCON Conference. A 25-year B2B publishing veteran, he has won numerous publishing awards and is a recognized speaker and presenter at industry events on helping publishers achieve better audience interaction, present new media vehicles, think creatively to deliver engaging content, and drive media revenue. He makes an aggressive effort to quickly understand the markets his brands are serving and to understand the needs, challenges and solutions of both the user and vendor communities. Tim joined Business Sector Media in 2017 and increased revenue 20%, social media by 30%, and open rates by 5%. In the past time his team has launched several new publications and awards programs. He is a graduate of James Madison University and the Northwestern University Executive Publishing program. A known leader in online B2B video, TimTalks is his newest concept.