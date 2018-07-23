Liverpool Targets Becoming World’s First Climate Positive City by 2020

The Liverpool City Council announced a bid to become the first “climate positive” city in the world by the end of 2020. To help the maritime city reach that goal, the council formed a partnership with the Poseidon Foundation to integrate their blockchain platform into day-to-day operations.

Currently the council has committed to cutting the city’s overall carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. City Council members hope that Liverpool, a city of more than half a million located in northwest England, will become a climate positive authority this year.

Nonprofit organization Poseidon created technology that offsets carbon emissions from products and services by transparently supporting forest conservation projects, the council explained. This allows individuals, organizations, and governments to help reverse climate change through their activities, according to the council.

Malta-based Poseidon plans to move its operations to Liverpool to help play an important role in the city’s new climate positive strategy, the organization says. Earlier this year, Poseidon partnered with Ben & Jerry’s. For every scoop sold at a new shop in London, the ice cream company contributed carbon credits from a forestry conservation project in Peru. Customers could also use the platform.

In Liverpool, Poseidon says their organization will work with local schools, universities, and businesses to develop educational programs around carbon emissions. Last month the nonprofit formed a partnership with Liverpool-based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) similar to the deal with Ben & Jerry’s.

The mayor of Liverpool is also planning to host a Strategic Business Summit in September so businesses, social enterprises, and not-for-profit organizations from across the region can learn how Poseidon could help individual companies become climate positive.

“Liverpool City Council has a significant carbon footprint because of all the services we provide — be it street lighting, the running of countless properties like St. George’s Hall or the arena and our fleet of vehicles,” said Joe Anderson, the mayor. “We are already making significant strides to reduce our impact by 40% by 2030, but that is not enough, and partnering with Poseidon means we can explore radical new ways to do more.”

The city’s new climate positive strategy will go through a trial phase over the next 12 months.

