Product Announcement: Dust Suppressor for Dirt Roads Protects Sensitive Habitats

Momar, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional markets, has announced the introduction of Resinator, a dynamic road and soil enhancer designed specifically for use on unpaved roads in and around sensitive habitats. Resinator has been approved by the Penn State Center for Dirt and Gravel Road Studies, making it one of only six products that meet their stringent environmental requirements for high performance under heavy traffic conditions, Momar says.

The product comes at a good time, not simply because of the summer’s hot, dry weather but also in view of a recent study from Penn State, Momar points out. As reported in May in Environmental Science & Technology, 13 states in the US have regulations that allow oil and gas wastewaters to be spread on roads for deicing or dust suppression, but Penn State’s multidisciplinary team of researchers recommends that, at the least, wastewater from oil and gas drilling should be treated in a waste treatment facility before it is used on dirt roads. At the best, affordable, non-toxic dust suppressants should be developed and used, the researchers say.

According to the company:

Even after 30 days and over 10,000 vehicle passes, Resinator reduces airborne dust by over 90%.

Resinator is non-toxic to aquatic life, contains no VOCs, phosphates, APEs, carcinogens, mutagens, or other harmful compounds. In fact, its toxicity profile is similar to that of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), which is used in toothpastes, fish ponds, body soaps, and fruit and vegetable washes.

Just two to three applications per year saves fuel, labor, and water costs.

Momar’s chief technical officer West Gary said that customers were asking for a long-lasting dust suppression solution with a better environmental, health and safety profile. “It took years of research, development, and testing to create Resinator,” he added.

Momar offers Resinator applications all over the world. The company provides project oversight from the initial survey through the post-application monitoring. Momar delivers Resinator on-site, and supplies or recommends certified, trained drivers to complete the application.