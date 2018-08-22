Climate Change Enters a New Era: Now We’re Living It

Opinion

On a global scale, 2018 is shaping up to be the fourth-hottest year on record. The only years hotter were the past three. In fact, 17 of the past 18 years have been the warmest since 2001.

We cannot consider this just a hot year. This is a trend. The planet is getting hotter and will become even hotter in years to come. This will not only cause problems relating to higher temperatures, but cause other extreme weather-related events including droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornados and other storms. Scientists are even predicting that some winters will even be more severe, so it is not just about warming, but climate change.

Here are some heat-related situations around the globe that may have received only moderate press in North America:

• In Europe, nuclear power plants have been shut down because the river water that cools the plants is too warm to use.

• Heat has resulted in more than a dozen deaths in Japan.

• Twenty-nine deaths in South Korea have been attributed to record high temperatures over 104 degrees (F).

• The UK is having its driest year in 57 years.