Adidas Plays Well with Parley on U. of Miami Football Uniforms

The University of Miami’s football team, the Hurricanes, will hit the field in their season opener against Louisiana State University on Sept. 2 wearing uniforms made from repurposed and upcycled materials. The uniforms were created by Adidas in partnership with Parley For The Oceans. Coaches and sideline personnel will also be decked out in Parley gear.

More than 70% of the special-edition uniform is made from regenerated Econyl yarn, a raw material transformed from fishing nets and other nylon waste intercepted in marine environments, and from Parley Ocean Plastic, which also comes from waste that was intercepted from beaches and coastal communities. The result is a “durable, yet breathable fabric that is optimal for adidas performance apparel,” according to a statement from the Hurricanes. Players will also wear cleats and gloves featuring recycled materials for the September 2 game. The statement claims the cleats are the first-ever styles of eco-conscious footwear to be debuted on-field for NCAA football competition.

As for the appearance of the uniforms, the team describes them as such: “Subliminal tonal palm trees on the sides of the jersey pay homage to South Floridian landscapes and the environment that enriches the biodiverse local ecosystem. The literal thread tying the Miami jersey to Parley is continued in a green stitched pattern within the white block numbers.”

Starting August 27, the uniforms will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the university’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to launch a fund for educational research.

Adidas says the company is committed to increasing the use of eco-innovative materials such as Parley Ocean Plastic and regenerated Econyl yarn in its products as a replacement for virgin plastic and as a “symbol and catalyst for longer-term change.” Adidas debuted its first products made from Parley Ocean Plastic in 2016.

Ocean plastic has been a hot topic in environmental management circles in recent months, particularly as this year’s World Environment Day on June 5 had a theme titled “Beat Plastic Pollution,” much of which focused on plastics that make their way into the world’s oceans.