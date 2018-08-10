Ball Corporation Releases Sustainability Report, Says it Saved 34 Million KW Hours of Electricity

Ball Corporation, a Colorado-based company best known for its food packaging products, recently published its sixth biennial sustainability report, covering calendar years 2016 and 2017, which details how it addresses systemic challenges in the areas of circular economy, climate change, water stewardship and responsible sourcing, as well as its bold new science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction target.

“We remain committed to improving our operational sustainability performance and in making the can the most sustainable package in the supply chain,” said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “To further our progress, we are setting a science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction target. Establishing this target communicates our commitment to engaging our employees and our supply chain in the transition to a low carbon economy.”

Commitment to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In line with the level of decarbonization required to keep the average global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures, Ball is committing to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 27% by 2030 compared to a 2017 baseline. Per million dollars of value added, this equates to a 58% reduction of our carbon intensity over the same period. Additionally, Ball strives to reduce GHG emissions across the value chain – from mining, refining, smelting, casting and rolling, to its manufacturing, logistics and end-of-life recycling – by 25% by 2030.

To achieve these targets, the company will follow a three-pronged approach: increase efficiency by saving energy and materials; grow renewables through the purchase of renewable energy; and cut embedded carbon by working with partners to reduce upstream impacts.

In addition to establishing its greenhouse gas reduction target, Ball also achieved a number of sustainability accomplishments during the reporting period: