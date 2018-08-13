Who’s Leaving Who?
The survey showed that 29% of employees observed at least one compliance violation at work in 2016 or 2017 – and of those workers, 59% were actively looking for a new job. That compares with just 29% of workers seeking jobs who had not witnessed a violation.
This situation is exacerbated because the employees most likely to leave after having witnessed noncompliance are more likely to be those with the highest standards of personal integrity and with superior discretionary effort.
Warning Signs
For compliance executives, the departure of employees – particularly those who are among a company’s most mission-critical – should be a warning sign of possible underlying compliance-related issues, rather than simply as a generic human capital ebb and flow.
Culture of Integrity
The results of the survey reinforce the mandate of leaders to create and promote a culture of integrity, Gartner says. Employees of organizations with low-integrity cultures are two to three times more likely than employees of organizations with high-integrity cultures to observe misconduct.
“Culture is contagious. If managers and executives demonstrate ethical behavior, employees see the importance of being compliant in their day-to-day workflow and their workplace as whole,” says Lee. “When leaders set a model example, they can communicate to employees with similarly high standards that their organization is in alignment with their ethical commitments.”