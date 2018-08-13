Compliance violations can cost organizations money in terms of fines or lawsuits, but there’s a hidden cost of violations that compliance executives may not be aware of: employees that witness non-compliant behavior are twice as likely to leave their organization than others, according to a survey by Gartner Inc. Employee attrition costs large organizations millions of dollars each year, and “the loss of a particularly conscientious employee can be debilitating, not just to culture and morale, but to employee productivity,” Gartner says. Compliance violations can cost organizations money in terms of fines or lawsuits, but there’s a hidden cost of violations that compliance executives may not be aware of: employees that witness non-compliant behavior are twice as likely to leave their organization than others, according to a survey by Gartner Inc. Employee attrition costs large organizations millions of dollars each year, and “the loss of a particularly conscientious employee can be debilitating, not just to culture and morale, but to employee productivity,” Gartner says.

Who’s Leaving Who?

The survey showed that 29% of employees observed at least one compliance violation at work in 2016 or 2017 – and of those workers, 59% were actively looking for a new job. That compares with just 29% of workers seeking jobs who had not witnessed a violation.

This situation is exacerbated because the employees most likely to leave after having witnessed noncompliance are more likely to be those with the highest standards of personal integrity and with superior discretionary effort.

Warning Signs

For compliance executives, the departure of employees – particularly those who are among a company’s most mission-critical – should be a warning sign of possible underlying compliance-related issues, rather than simply as a generic human capital ebb and flow.

“While attrition is not an obvious area of concern for compliance executives, it should be,” says Brian Lee, compliance practice leader at Gartner. “Employee misconduct and the failure of compliance to address it plays a considerable role in motivating employees to leave their current organization.”