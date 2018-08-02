DS Smith Pledges Packaging Products Will Be 100% Reusable or Recyclable by 2025



DS Smith has pledged to manufacture 100% reusable or recyclable packaging by 2025, a move that mirrors commitments from many consumer-facing companies – including Kraft Heinz and Nestle – to improve the sustainability of their packaging. DS Smith says that the company has worked with a range of external stakeholders to identify and understand the areas it could have the greatest impact in supporting customers with their own sustainability objectives.

The company says that, as the industry evolves, it will continue to invest in leading technology to reduce costs, increase sales, and manage risk, while helping its customers meet their Zero Deforestation targets.

Companies involved in the packaging value chain face multiple challenges when it comes to improving sustainability, DS Smith points out. One solution, says director of sustainability Emma Ciechan, is ensuring a clear and consistent recycling infrastructure to ensure source-segregation of materials for recycling. “This improves the quality of the material collected, simplifying reprocessing and ultimately helping to produce a better quality, higher value recycled raw material,” she says. “In turn, this helps to stimulate recycled material markets, supporting investment in infrastructure – a virtuous cycle.”

DS Smith also pledges to ensure that 100% of its suppliers will comply with its sustainability standards by 2025.

Similar Packaging Pledges

Other leading companies like Kraft Heinz and Nestle have also announced goals of using only reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

And back in January, global packaging company Amcor announced its own pledge to make all of its products recyclable or reusable. At the time, the company said it was the first global packaging company to make such a commitment. Ron Delia, Amcor CEO, said that being a “winner on behalf of the environment” would generate growth for Amcor while differentiating itself from other companies.