Easy Data: How To Position Your Business For An IoT Future

IoT is more than just a talking oven. The hype of connected appliances sometimes overshadows the true benefits of a connected ecosystem. Drastic changes in the amount of data, quality of data, and ease of data collection though IoT sensors are giving people unprecedented transparency into their building’s health. This is also coming at a fraction of the cost of traditional building automation platforms. Join the Verdigris team for an informational webinar highlighting:

The shift in communication protocol

The “Software as a Service” future for many contractors

How full building transparency is now possible, affordable, and very profitable

The end of IT roadblocks

Speed of IoT installations vs. traditional controls

Mark Chung

Cofounder and CEO

Verdigris

Mark is one of 3 cofounders of Verdigris and its CEO. He was recognized as one of the 40 under 40 in 2017 by Silicon Valley Business Journal. He leads business strategy at Verdigris and sits on the advisory board of a number of startups. Mark held previous roles as principal engineer at a number of famed Silicon Valley technology startups. These include NexGen (acq. AMD), Pasemi (acq. Apple), and RMI and NetLogic (acq. Broadcom). Together with his cofounders he’s developed some of the most successful silicon in the last 20 years, Opteron, XLP, and A7 to name a few. His last company was acquired by Broadcom in 2011 for $3.7B. Mark studied Electrical Engineering at Stanford University.

Matt Falk

Growth

Verdigris

A 15 year industry veteran with an extensive background in mechanical systems and building automation. Starting in the field as an installer has given Matt a unique look at the controls industry. Specializing in banking, higher ed and hospitality verticals as well as channel management, Matt now works in a unique growth role at Verdigris as Verdigris begins their channel partner product launch.

