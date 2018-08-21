Energy Management Dynamics and Sustainability…Will They Stay Friends?

It’s happening. everywhere. Can the energy business – released from regulations previously imposed, find common ground with Sustainability initiatives? The dynamics are changing – almost monthly. The answer is more complex than you think, and it’s an excellent topic for our next TimTalk!

Tim Hermes , Group Publisher of Energy Manager Today and Environmental Leader will visit with Jeff Ladner of Sphera – a Subject Matter Expert on the confluence of the two businesses and both the upside and downside of the current state of the business. Bring your questions too! We’ll be sure to address them if possible. Have a question in advance you want to hear about? Email Tim at tim@businesssectormedia.com .

We look forward to your participation!

Click Here to Register

Jeff Ladner

Vice President Environmental Performance Solutions

Sphera

Jeff Ladner has been helping corporations drive operational excellence and effectively manage operational risk for 20 years. He leads the Sphera solution strategy, helping corporations enable their management systems. Focus areas include environmental performance, personnel and process safety, product stewardship, supply chain management, risk assessment, and change management. Mr. Ladner holds a B.S. from Purdue University in chemical engineering and an MBA from the University of Delaware.

Tim Hermes

Vice President & Group Publisher

Business Sector Media

Tim Hermes is the Vice President & Group Publisher for Environmental Leader, Energy Manager Today, and the ELEMCON Conference. A 25-year B2B publishing veteran, he has won numerous publishing awards and is a recognized speaker and presenter at industry events on helping publishers achieve better audience interaction, present new media vehicles, think creatively to deliver engaging content, and drive media revenue. He makes an aggressive effort to quickly understand the markets his brands are serving and to understand the needs, challenges and solutions of both the user and vendor communities. Tim joined Business Sector Media in 2017 and increased revenue 20%, social media by 30%, and open rates by 5%. In the past time his team has launched several new publications and awards programs. He is a graduate of James Madison University and the Northwestern University Executive Publishing program. A known leader in online B2B video, TimTalks is his newest concept.